Not Just Air Force, Central Forces Also Likely To Be Deployed For NEET Re-Exam

NEET Re-Exam 2026: The Union Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the NEET-UG re-examination is conducted without any security lapses. Several rounds of meetings have already been held, and a fresh preparedness review was conducted on Tuesday at the NTA headquarters.

As part of efforts to make the examination leak-proof, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss logistical support from the Indian Air Force (IAF). Following the meeting, it was decided that the Air Force would assist in transporting question papers across the country.

IAF helicopters and aircraft will be used to ferry examination materials to different states. According to senior NTA officials, this is the first time the Air Force has been involved in such an exercise.

"The primary objective behind using Air Force assets is to reduce transit time. Normally, transportation of question papers takes around 10 days, but with Air Force support, the process can be completed in 4-5 days. This is crucial given the limited time available before the re-examination," a senior official said.

Once the question papers reach state-level hubs, they will be transported to examination centres under the supervision of NTA officials, state authorities, and local police. Sources also indicated that central armed police forces, including the CRPF, BSF, and CISF, may be deployed for secure transportation of question papers from distribution points to examination centres.

A final decision on the deployment of central forces is expected after a high-level meeting convened by the Union Home Secretary in the coming days.

If approved, this would mark the first time that both the Indian Air Force and central forces are deployed on such a scale for NEET examination logistics.

Senior NTA officials maintained that they cannot disclose operational details due to the confidential nature of the examination process.

"We will take every possible step to ensure the examination remains leak-proof. We cannot afford to take any chances," an official said.

Meanwhile, after reviewing preparations at the NTA headquarters on Tuesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said: "I visited the NTA headquarters to review the preparedness for the examination. We have placed special emphasis on maintaining complete confidentiality throughout the process from setting the question papers to ensuring the timely delivery of materials to examination centres. We have worked in close coordination with all concerned departments for this purpose."

The minister added that he has written to all Chief Ministers, seeking enhanced vigilance and cooperation from state governments.

"While states have extended full cooperation in the past, I have requested them to exercise even greater vigilance this time."

To safeguard the integrity of the examination, the government is also mobilising all available cyber security resources. The Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and other agencies are working together. I have complete confidence in my team, Pradhan said.

He further stated, Prime Minister himself is personally monitoring the situation. We will rectify the mistakes that occurred earlier and ensure that the examination is conducted smoothly and fairly."

The NEET-UG re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21.