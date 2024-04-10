Last Date To Register For Undergraduate Medical Entrance Exam Closes Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024 today. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of the NTA to register for the exam. The last date for submitting the online fees is also April 10, 2024. The fees can be submitted by 11:50 pm on the last date.

The dates for advance intimation of examination city, downloading of admit cards, and declaration of result will be displayed on the NEET(UG) (Main) portal at the appropriate time.

The candidate can opt for login and identification for online submission form to register for the exam. They will be required to submit the following documents while registering- Aadhar card, Digi locker, ABC ID, Passport, Pan Card, School/ Any other valid government identity card with photograph.

NTA will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET- UG) 2024 on May 5, 2024. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm throughout the country and 14 cities outside India in Pen and paper (offline) mode.

The registration dates were extended earlier after the agency received various representations from stakeholders with a request to re-open the registration window of NEET (UG)-2024. Candidates should note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised by NTA to proceed with caution as no further chances will be provided for the NEET (UG) 2024 application.