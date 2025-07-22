NEET UG Counselling 2025 Underway; Check Frequently Asked Questions

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has initiated the registration process for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2025. Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 can apply through the official website - mcc.nic.in.

The counselling is being conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical courses under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) in government medical and dental institutions. The remaining 85% of seats will be filled by respective state authorities. Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Assam, and Telangana have already started their individual counselling processes.

To ensure timely admission, the MCC has directed all participating institutions to treat Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays as working days during the counselling process.



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)



How to use the registration and choice filling form on the website?



Log on to mcc.nic.in and complete the registration process. Study the counselling scheme carefully before proceeding. Prepare a tentative list of preferred colleges and courses. Read the user manual thoroughly before filling out choices.

Do I require any documents to register online?



Yes, you'll need to provide details that match your NEET UG application form submitted to NTA. Keep your application printout ready for reference.

What information is needed for MCC UG online registration?



You will be required to enter specific details exactly as mentioned in your NEET UG application. Ensure spellings and numbers are accurate.

How and when should I make the payment?



Once registered, you'll be directed to the payment page. Payment can be made online via Net Banking, credit or debit card. Only after successful payment can you proceed to choice filling.

Is there a limit to the number of choices I can fill?



No. You can fill as many choices as desired. Submit them in order of preference. A unified portal is provided for AIQ, Deemed/Central Universities, BSc Nursing, AIIMS, JIPMER, AMU, and BHU.

Can I estimate the seat I may get based on my rank?



You may check past allotment trends on the MCC website under the Undergraduate section. However, these are indicative only and not a guarantee.

Is it necessary to lock choices for seat allotment?



Yes. You must lock your choices during the locking period to get a printout. If not locked manually, the system will auto-lock your choices as per the schedule.

Do I need to join the allotted college in Round 1 to participate in Round 2?



No, there's a free exit option after Round 1. However, if you wish to upgrade in Round 2, you must report to the Round 1 allotted college and indicate willingness for upgradation.

What if I don't report to the allotted college in Round 2?



Your security deposit will be forfeited, and you must register afresh (with new payment) to participate in Round 3.

Key Instructions

Do not share your registration password or OTP with anyone.

Keep the NEET UG application form and related credentials safe for future reference.

Ensure data entry is error-free to avoid disqualification from the process.

For more updates and detailed counselling instructions, visit mcc.nic.in.

