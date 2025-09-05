Advertisement

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice-Filling Starts Today, Choice-Locking On September 9

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Choice-filling process has started for those who were dissatisfied with their results or could not secure seats.

NEET UG Round 2 Counselling: The result on September 12, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling Round 2 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the choice-filling process for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025 counselling today, September 5, 2025. Students can login and fill their choices for preferred institutes on the official website of the committee- mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: How Candidates Can Fill Your Choices?

  • Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "New Registration 2025".
  • Enter your NEET UG roll number and password.
  • You will be signed in.
  • Select your preferred institute and the choice filling process will be completed.

NEET UG Counselling: Important Dates

  • Students can fill their choices until September 9, 2025 (11:59 pm). Candidates will be allowed to lock their choices only on one day from 4 pm to 11:55 pm on September 9, 2025.
  • The committee will process the seat allotment from September 9 to September 11, 2025 and declare the result on September 12, 2025.
  • Those satisfied with their result will be required to visit their allotted college for admission September 13 to 19, 2025.

Round 2 provides second chance for students who could not secure seats in the first round. This is also for students who were not satisfied with their round 1 results.

