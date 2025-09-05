NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice-Filling Starts Today, Choice-Locking On September 9

NEET UG Counselling Round 2 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the choice-filling process for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025 counselling today, September 5, 2025. Students can login and fill their choices for preferred institutes on the official website of the committee- mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: How Candidates Can Fill Your Choices?

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "New Registration 2025".

Enter your NEET UG roll number and password.

You will be signed in.

Select your preferred institute and the choice filling process will be completed.

NEET UG Counselling: Important Dates

Students can fill their choices until September 9, 2025 (11:59 pm). Candidates will be allowed to lock their choices only on one day from 4 pm to 11:55 pm on September 9, 2025.

The committee will process the seat allotment from September 9 to September 11, 2025 and declare the result on September 12, 2025.

Those satisfied with their result will be required to visit their allotted college for admission September 13 to 19, 2025.

Round 2 provides second chance for students who could not secure seats in the first round. This is also for students who were not satisfied with their round 1 results.