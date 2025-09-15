NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Releases List Of Eligible NRI Candidates For Round 2

NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the list of eligible Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates for Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2025. Candidates can check the NRI eligibility list for MBBS/BDS admissions on the official website of the committee - mcc.nic.in.

The committee develops the NRI seat list based on the priority system.

Higher preference for NRI seats is given to candidates of "Priority 1" who are either NRI's themselves or are children of NRIs. The second priority for seat allotment is given to candidates who are either First-degree relatives of NRI wards (e.g., siblings, parents, children) or Second-degree relatives of NRI wards (e.g., grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins).

If an NRI seat is allotted, candidates whose category has been converted from Indian to NRI must present their original NRI documents at the time of reporting. Required documents include an NRI status certificate and a relationship certificate. Failure to submit these may lead to cancellation of the seat allotment.

NEET UG Round 2 Counselling: How To Download MCC NRI Eligibility List?

Visit the official website of the counselling- mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "UG Medical".

Under the "News And Events" section, click on "NRI Candidates For UG Counselling Round 2".

The NRI list will be automatically downloaded.

Save the list for future reference

Meanwhile, MCC had extended the choice-filling facility till 8 am today, September 15 and the choice-locking facility which began at 1 pm on September 14 will also close today at 8 am.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates.