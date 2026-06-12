NEET UG 2026 Scribe Registration Closes Today; Apply Before 11:50 PM

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Scribe Details Portal for eligible Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) appearing for NEET UG 2026 will close today, June 12, at 11:50 PM. Candidates who wish to avail themselves of the scribe facility must complete the registration process within the stipulated deadline through the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

The facility is available only for eligible candidates who require assistance during the examination. NEET UG 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on June 21, and applicants are advised not to wait until the last minute to submit their details.

Direct Link: NEET UG 2026 Scribe Facility

Who Can Apply For The Scribe Facility?

The scribe facility is meant for eligible PwD and PwBD candidates appearing for NEET UG 2026. Candidates who require writing assistance during the examination can register their scribe details through the dedicated portal made available by NTA.

Only eligible candidates will be able to view and access the scribe registration option on their candidate dashboard.

How To Register Scribe Details For NEET UG 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Visit the official NEET UG official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the candidate homepage, click on the "Register Scribe Details" option.

Log in using registered credentials like application number and password.

Enter the required information and choose the appropriate scribe option.

Submit the details as instructed.

After submission, the information will be available under the "View Application Form" section for confirmation.

NEET UG 2026: Important Deadline And Exam Date

Candidates must submit their scribe details by 11:50 PM on June 12, 2026. NTA has advised eligible applicants to complete the process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled for June 21, 2026. Candidates who require the scribe facility should ensure that all details are submitted and verified well in advance of the examination.