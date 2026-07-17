NEET UG 2026 Results: Top 17 Rankers With Scores Above 705 Marks Are From These 8 States

NEET UG 2026 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, with 11,21,185 candidates qualifying for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH, and allied courses out of nearly 20 lakh candidates who appeared for the test. The highest score this year was 715 out of 720, jointly secured by Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana. Notably, no candidate achieved a perfect score of 720 in the examination.

According to the NTA, 19 candidates scored above 700 marks, while 17 scored above 705 marks. The top 17 rankers belong to eight states: Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Top Scores And Performance

A total of 138 candidates scored 690 marks or above, and these top performers are spread across 66 cities nationwide.

The score distribution released by the NTA further shows that:

1,492 candidates scored 650 marks or above.

10,160 candidates scored 600 marks or above.

90,780 candidates scored 500 marks or above.

Women Outperform Men

Women continued to outperform men in this year's examination. More than 58 per cent of all qualified candidates are women. The qualification rate among female candidates stood at 56.8 per cent, compared with 55.1 per cent for male candidates.

Counselling Process

With the results now declared, the counselling process for medical admissions is expected to begin as scheduled.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for the 15 per cent All India Quota seats in MBBS and BDS courses, while counselling for State quota seats will be conducted by the respective state authorities.

The NTA has advised candidates to rely only on official counselling websites, including neet.nta.nic.in, mcc.nic.in, and the respective state counselling portals, for authentic information and updates.