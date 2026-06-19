NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NMC Restricts Student Leave At Medical Colleges On June 20-21

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges and institutes under its jurisdiction not to grant leave to students on June 20 and 21, 2026, except in exceptional situations. The decision comes ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, which is scheduled to be held on June 21. The move is aimed at ensuring the smooth and fair conduct of the examination. The Commission has also asked colleges to remain alert and educate students about maintaining the integrity of the examination process.

According to a public notice issued by the NMC on June 18, the instruction was released following a request from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. The authorities believe that restricting leave during this period will help prevent any activities that could affect the fairness of the examination.

The Commission noted that in previous years, there were instances where some medical students were reportedly involved in actions that could compromise the sanctity of examination processes. Colleges have now been asked to ensure that students remain on campus unless there is a genuine and unavoidable reason for leave.

Along with restricting leave, the NMC has instructed medical colleges to stay vigilant and actively sensitise students about the importance of ethical conduct during exams.

Institutions have been asked to ensure that students do not participate in any activity that may be considered harmful to the examination process. The Commission stressed that preserving the credibility of the NEET UG 2026 re-exam is a shared responsibility of educational institutions and students alike. College authorities are expected to monitor the situation closely and cooperate with government agencies whenever required.

The NMC's decision follows a communication sent by Higher Education Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi to the Ministry of Health on June 13. In the letter, the Department of Higher Education requested that suitable instructions be issued to medical colleges across the country.

The objective was to ensure that students do not engage in any activity that could negatively impact the conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-exam.