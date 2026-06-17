Every Step Will Be Taken In Interest Of 22 Lakh Young Minds: Exam Body Chief On Telegram Ban

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Tuesday said that every necessary step would be taken when the careers of around 22 lakh students are at stake.

His remarks came in the wake of the government's action against messaging platform Telegram. Access to Telegram has been restricted across India until June 22 as part of measures aimed at preventing cheating and curbing the activities of alleged exam fraud networks ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-test scheduled for June 21.

Speaking to ANI, Singh defended the move, saying, "As far as the action on Telegram is concerned, it may appear to be a sledgehammer, but when it is in the interest of students, when it concerns their lives and futures, and when it is in the interest of the careers of about 22 lakh young minds, every step will be taken."

The NTA chief further said that strict action would be taken whenever necessary.

"The strong arm of the law will come down when required. We are not here merely to issue warnings and threats, but also to act when action is needed in the interest of our young students," he said.

Singh reiterated that the government's priority was to conduct a safe and secure examination.

Responding to a question on the use of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and other security arrangements for the NEET-UG re-test, the NTA DG said the measures were necessitated by the compressed timeline following the cancellation of the earlier examination.

"These measures have been taken because of the functional requirements this time. After the exam was cancelled, we have had to conduct the examination within 37 days. Normally, preparations for such an examination require five to six months," he said.

He added that the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Air Force had extended logistical support to expedite the process.

"In order to compress the timeline, the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Air Force offered their services. This has helped us reduce a movement process that would normally take 15 to 20 days to just three to four days. Every institution of the government is helping the NTA in the interest of 22 lakh students to ensure that the examination is conducted in a timely manner," Singh told ANI.