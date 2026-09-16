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NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC Releases Round 3, Stray Vacancy Schedule; Check Dates

NEET UG 2026 counselling Round 3 registration begins September 22. Check MCC schedule for registration, choice filling, allotment and stray vacancy round dates.

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NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC Releases Round 3, Stray Vacancy Schedule; Check Dates
NEET UG 2026 counselling Round 3 and stray vacancy round schedule released by MCC.
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NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule for Round 3 and the stray vacancy round. Candidates who are yet to secure a seat or did not participate earlier can check the schedule on the official MCC website. Round 3 registration will begin on September 22, while the seat allotment result will be announced on September 30. The stray vacancy round will follow in October for remaining seats. Candidates should track registration, choice filling, choice locking and reporting deadlines to avoid missing any counselling activity. The schedule covers registration, choices, allotment and reporting deadlines for counselling.

NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Counselling: Important Dates

The Round 3 counselling process will begin with seat matrix verification. Schedule:

  • Seat Matrix Verification: September 21, 2026
  • Registration and Payment: September 22 to September 27, 2026
  • Choice Filling: September 23 to September 28, 2026, up to 12 pm
  • Choice Locking: September 27, 7 pm to September 28, 12 pm
  • Seat Allotment Result: September 30, 2026
  • Reporting to College: October 1 to October 9, 2026

Click here: NEET UG AIQ Round 3 Counselling 2026 Schedule

NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: Schedule

The stray vacancy round will be conducted for seats left vacant after counselling rounds. Registration and payment will begin on October 12.

  • Seat Matrix Verification: To be announced
  • Registration and Payment: October 12 to October 14, 2026
  • Choice Filling: October 12 to October 15, 2026, up to 10 am
  • Choice Locking: October 14, 4 pm to October 15, 10 am
  • Seat Allotment Result: October 17, 2026
  • Reporting to College: October 19 to October 26, 2026

Click here: NEET UG State Counselling 2026 Schedule

Candidates should check the MCC website regularly for updates and instructions.

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