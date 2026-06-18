NEET UG 2026: Candidates Can Now Download Admit Cards Without Bank Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has enabled NEET UG 2026 admit card downloads without requiring candidates to enter or confirm their bank account details beforehand. The move comes as a relief for students who were unable to access their admit cards earlier due to pending bank account verification.

Candidates can now:

Download their admit cards immediately

Complete bank account verification at a later stage

Remain eligible for the examination fee refund process

With the NEET UG 2026 examination scheduled for June 21, candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible and carefully verify all details, including their examination centre, reporting time, and instructions mentioned on the hall ticket.

Read Official Notice Here

Students should avoid waiting until the last minute and keep printed copies of their admit cards ready for exam day.

The admit card can be downloaded from the official NEET website. Candidates are encouraged to rely only on official NTA updates for examination-related information.

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