NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Expected Soon: Check Release Date And How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 Answer Key for the re-examination conducted on June 21, 2026, in the coming days. Candidates who appeared for the re-test are eagerly waiting for the provisional answer key to estimate their scores before the final results are announced.

Along with the answer key, NTA is also expected to publish the response sheets of candidates, allowing them to compare their recorded answers with the official solutions.

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Expected Date and Time

As per the latest updates, the NEET UG 2026 Answer Key is likely to be released within the next three to five days. Although NTA has not officially confirmed the date, the provisional answer key is expected to be available by June 24, 2026, around 6 PM.

The answer key PDF will be released for all question paper sets, including Sets 50, 60, 70, and 80. Candidates will be able to access the answer key directly from the official website.

How to Download NEET UG 2026 Answer Key?

Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Open the NEET 2026 candidate login page.

Enter the application number and password.

Access the response sheet and provisional answer key.

Download and save the documents for future reference.

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Objection Window

After releasing the provisional answer key, NTA is expected to open an objection window for candidates. If students find any discrepancy or believe an answer is incorrect, they will be allowed to challenge it by submitting supporting documents within the specified deadline.

The objections submitted by candidates will be reviewed by subject experts. Based on their recommendations, NTA may revise the answer key before publishing the final version.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the NEET UG 2026 Answer Key response sheet, objection process, and result announcement.