NEET UG 2025 Result Expected On June 14, Check Quota-Wise Seats Available Across India

NEET UG 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) by June 14, 2025. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the result and the final answer key on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2025 Result: How To Download NEET UG Result?

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Under the "Candidate Activity" section, click on "NEET UG-2025 Results".

Enter your login credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

NEET UG 2025 Result: Quota-Wise Seats Available

NEET-UG 2025, held for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses across India has seats available for various quotas including:

Seats available for admission in AIIMS Institutes across

India/JIPMER.

All India Quota Seats.

State Government Quota Seats.

Seats available for admission in Central.

Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities.

State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental

Colleges or any Private University.

Central Pool Quota Seats.

All seats including NRI Quota as well as Management Quota, in private unaided/aided minority / non-minority medical colleges.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct the counselling process for qualified candidates. Seat allocation is as follows:

15 per cent for All India Quota and

the remaining 85 per cent seats are reserved for State quota seats in Central Institutions such as ABVIMS, RML Hospital/VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC and Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER.

NEET UG 2025 Result: Exam Pattern