Advertisement

NEET UG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Result Released, Check Steps To Download

The counselling process involves the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NEET UG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Result Released, Check Steps To Download
Candidates can download seat allotment results by visiting official site.
NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the round three seat allotment results for NEET UG. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now download the NEET UG seat allotment results by visiting the MCC's official site, mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in and select the 'UG' tab
Step 2. Click on the link for 'NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result'
Step 3. Log in using your application number and date of birth
Step 4. Review your seat allotment details and download the result for your records

The official notification reads: "Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject are required to get an online-generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidates must get a fresh online-generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat, otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission."

Documents Required for Verification

  • Allotment letter
  • NEET UG admit card
  • Date of birth certificate (if not included in the matriculation certificate)
  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheets
  • Passport-size photographs (same as those affixed on the application form)
  • Proof of identity (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving License/Passport)
  • Additional certificates if applicable (SC/ST Certificate, OBC-NCL Certificate, Disability Certificate, EWS Certificate)

The counselling process involves the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Additionally, counselling is being held for 1,000 BDS seats, as well as Ayush and nursing seats.

The MCC is conducting counselling for the 15 percent All-India Quota seats, 100 percent of seats in all AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry, all central university seats, and 100 percent of deemed university seats.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NEET UG  2024, Mcc Neet Ug 2024, Neet Seat Allotment Result
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Tamil Nadu Board Class 10, Class 11, And Class 12 Exams 2025 Schedule Released
NEET UG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Result Released, Check Steps To Download
CBSE Notifies Parents For Correct Submission Of Data For Students' Registration
Next Article
CBSE Notifies Parents For Correct Submission Of Data For Students' Registration
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com