NEET UG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Result Released, Check Steps To Download

NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the round three seat allotment results for NEET UG. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now download the NEET UG seat allotment results by visiting the MCC's official site, mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in and select the 'UG' tab

Step 2. Click on the link for 'NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result'

Step 3. Log in using your application number and date of birth

Step 4. Review your seat allotment details and download the result for your records

The official notification reads: "Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject are required to get an online-generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidates must get a fresh online-generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat, otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission."

Documents Required for Verification

Allotment letter

NEET UG admit card

Date of birth certificate (if not included in the matriculation certificate)

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Passport-size photographs (same as those affixed on the application form)

Proof of identity (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving License/Passport)

Additional certificates if applicable (SC/ST Certificate, OBC-NCL Certificate, Disability Certificate, EWS Certificate)

The counselling process involves the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Additionally, counselling is being held for 1,000 BDS seats, as well as Ayush and nursing seats.

The MCC is conducting counselling for the 15 percent All-India Quota seats, 100 percent of seats in all AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry, all central university seats, and 100 percent of deemed university seats.