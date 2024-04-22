NEET UG 2024 City Intimation Slip To Be Out Soon, Check Details

NEET UG 2024 city slip will contain the applicants' names, date of birth, and registration number.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the city intimation slips for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) soon. Registered candidates can obtain them from the official website - neet.ntaonline.in- using their application number, date of birth, and password. Subsequently, the admit cards will also be released.

The city slip will contain the applicant's name, date of birth, registration number, and the subjects with their respective codes.

NEET UG 2024 will be held on May 5 from 2pm to 5.20pm nationwide and in 14 cities outside the country in offline (pen and paper) mode.

NEET UG 2024: Tie-breaking Criteria

In case two students secure the same marks in NEET UG 2024, the following tie-breaking criteria will be applied:

Higher marks or percentages in Biology (Botany/Zoology).

Higher marks in Chemistry.

Higher marks in Physics.

Fewer incorrect answers compared to correct answers in all subjects.

Lowest proportion of incorrect responses to correct responses in Biology (Botany and Zoology).

Lowest ratio of incorrect answers to correct answers in Chemistry.

Lesser percentage of attempted incorrect answers in Physics.

Older age of the candidate.

NEET application number in ascending order.

NEET UG 2024: Candidates appearing in the exam

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has recorded the highest ever registrations for the undergraduate medical entrance exam.

A total of 23,81,833 students, comprising over 10 lakh male students and more than 13 lakh female students, have enrolled for NEET UG 2024. Additionally, 24 students registered under the 'third gender' category.

Among the total registered students, more than 10 lakh belong to the OBC NCL category, 6 lakh are general students, 3.5 lakh are from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 1.8 lakh are from the Gen-EWS category, and 1.5 lakh are from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.