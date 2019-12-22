Medical Exam, NEET, Is Among 2019's Top Searched Word In Google

Every year, Google releases the list of top searched words.

Medical entrance exam, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which is one of the biggest and important exams for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses, was one of the most searched words this year. The exam for undergraduate courses or the MBBS courses is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the exam for postgraduate courses is conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). NBE also conducts exams for MDS admission known as NEET MDS and exam for admission to Super Specialty courses known as NEET SS.

The undergraduate exam, NEET UG, is notified in November-December. Online searches for NEET increases during March, when the admit cards are released.

Since the formalities of the exam like application process, admit cards, exam answer key, result and counseling is notified to candidates online, the searches escalate during these events. Searches for NEET also increase in May-June, as candidates search for the exam answer key and the result.

"How to check NEET result" was among the top 5 searched keywords in Google this year thus showing how big the medical entrance exam of the country is.

Starting this year, the number of candidates to take NEET is expected to increase because the government has decided to include AIIMS and JIPMER admission under the ambit of NEET. Prior to this, AIIMS and JIPMER conducted their own entrance exam for admission to MBBS courses.

At global level, "Indian election results" was one of the top most searched keywords this year. Among TV shows, "Balveer" and "Motu Patlu" were among the most searched ones globally and are among Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and Chernobyl.

