NEET Result 2024 Controversy: National Testing Agency Refutes Claims Of Torn Answer Sheets

NEET Result 2024 Controversy: Reacting to a video circulating on social media of a student claiming discrepancies in NEET (UG) 2024 scoring and receiving a torn OMR Answer Sheet, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday clarified that no torn OMR Answer Sheet was sent via an official NTA ID.

"Regarding the viral video featuring Ms Ayushi Patel, claiming discrepancies in NEET (UG) 2024 scoring and receiving a torn OMR Answer Sheet, NTA clarifies that no torn OMR Answer Sheet was sent via an official NTA ID," the national testing body said.

"The OMR Answer Sheet is intact, and the scores are accurate as per official records. Candidates should download Scorecards only from the website," an NTA representative said.

The candidate stated that she did not receive her NEET UG 2024 results, announced on June 8, and instead received an email from the NTA indicating her results could not be displayed. Following this, the candidate and her parents replied to the email, requesting her OMR sheet be shown. In a video, the student revealed she received images of torn sheets and, after calculations, expects a score of 715. Her parents, who are lawyers, have filed a petition over the discrepancy, with a hearing scheduled for June 11.

Recently, the NTA announced that the education ministry has formed a four-member committee to review the grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates in the NEET 2024 results. The medical entrance exam results sparked controversy as 67 students achieved the top rank, and several candidates claimed there were 'irregularities,' which the NTA has denied.