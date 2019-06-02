NEET Result 2019 Soon @ Ntaneet.nic.in. Details Here

NTA or National Testing Agency is expected to release NEET results by June 5

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET results anytime soon. According to the NEET official notification, the results for the exams held on May 5 and May 20 is expected to be released by June 5. The results can also be delayed due to the re-examination process held on May 20 for candidates in Fani-affected Odisha candidates. NTA, the government agency which is mandated to conduct competitive exams, released the NEET answer key last week and the candidates were given opportunity to raise objections till May 31. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET results will be released on ntaneet.nic.in, the official website of the entrance examination.

NTA conducts the NEET 2019, evaluates the answer sheets and the result will be hosted on website www.ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA will prepare the merit list as per the directives of Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Heath and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI).

According to the official NEET notification, when the NEET results are prepared, no category wise result sheet will be prepared.

"As soon as the result is ready, NTA will host the results on the website and thereafter candidates may download the Result Sheets," the official notification said.

All candidates who had appeared for NEET 2019 must regularly check updates on website of NTA, Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Heath and Family Welfare, Medical Counselling Committee (www.mcc.nic.in) and Participating institutions till conclusion of final round of Counselling.

According to the Agency, there is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of the NEET answer sheets.

This is because of the following reasons: The candidates are given an opportunity to make the representation on the OMR gradation of their OMR sheets and also given an opportunity to challenge the answer key in case of any doubt and the OMRs are machine gradable which are being evaluated through specific software impartial to all.

The NEET result may be utilized by other entities of Central or state governments for admission purpose in accordance with their rules.

The record of NEET is presented up to 60 days from the date of declaration of result.

