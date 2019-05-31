NEET Update: Last Date To Submit Objection On Answer Key Today

NEET answer key objection form will be available till today at 11:50 pm

NEET Answer Key: National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET Answer key on May 29 and gave approximately three-days' time for students to go through the answer key and submit objections if any. Students will be able to view answer key and submit objections till 11:50 pm today. This year, as per data released by NTA, 15,19,375 candidates registered for NEET UG exam. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 1000 as processing fee for each question challenged. The processing fee will be refunded if the objection is found to be correct.

Students who wish to submit objection on the answer key can follow the steps given below:

Step one: Go to website https://www.ntaneet.nic.in

Step two: Login with your Application Number and Password and Submit.

Step three: Click 'Apply for KEY Challenge'.

Step four: You will see 180 Questions (Physics/Chemistry/Biology (Botany & Zoology). They are in sequential order.

Step five: Select Question(s) to be challenged.

Step six: The number next to the question under the column 'Answer as per NTA stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA.

Step seven: Once you select any question for Challenge, you will see four options under the column 'Suggested Answer(s) by the Candidate'.

Step eight: If you wish to challenge, you may use anyone or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.

Step nine: After clicking your desired option for all Questions you want to challenge, scroll down, 'Submit' and move to next screen.

Step ten: You will find a screen displaying your challenges.

Step eleven: Click on 'Final Submit'.

Step twelve: Kindly pay the processing fee.

Step thirteen: In the next screen, click on 'Go for Payment'.

Step fourteen: Select Mode of Payment and Pay your processing fee - Rs. 1,000 for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

Step fifteen: After successful payment download/print the key challenge receipt.

Step sixteen: In case your challenge is found correct, your processing fee will be refunded in the same account.

