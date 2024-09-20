NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration For Round 1 Starts, Check Details

NEET PG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has initiated the registration process for the first round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling. Candidates can access the official notice and details on the MCC's website at mcc.nic.in. A candidate is allowed to submit the application form only once. If a candidate is found to have submitted multiple applications or registration forms for NEET-PG counselling, they will be disqualified from the allotment process. Their candidature will be cancelled, and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS, MoHFW will take any necessary action.

Direct link to register for NEET PG Counselling 2024

In recent updates, the MCC has addressed two important topics: the issuance of PwD certificates and the process for converting nationality status from Indian to NRI. The detailed schedule for NEET PG counselling is anticipated to be published soon on the committee's website.

The MCC conducts NEET PG counselling in three main rounds: AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, and AIQ Round 3 followed by stray vacancy rounds for any remaining seats.

Counselling Process Steps

Main Counselling Registration: Candidates must complete the registration process, which includes the payment of a non-refundable registration fee and a refundable security deposit (which will be returned to the account used for payment).

Choice Filling and Locking: Participants will then fill out and lock their choices for available seats.

Seat Allotment Process: The committee will conduct the seat allotment for Round 1.

Result Publication: The results of Round 1 will be published on the MCC website. Candidates who are allotted seats must upload essential documents on the MCC site.

Physical Reporting: Candidates must report to the allotted Medical or Dental College with original documents.

Free Exit Option: Candidates allotted a seat in Round 1 can choose to exit freely and participate directly in Round 2.

Willingness To Upgrade: Those who wish to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 must first report to their allotted college and complete admission formalities. They must indicate their willingness to upgrade during this process.

Direct Participation In Round 2: Candidates who do not receive a seat in Round 1 can participate in Round 2 without the need to re-register.

For candidates wishing to upgrade, it is essential to report to the designated institute with the original documents from Round 1 and complete the admission requirements.

The MCC advised all registered candidates to stay updated for further announcements regarding the counselling schedule.