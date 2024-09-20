Advertisement

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration For Round 1 Starts, Check Details

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Candidates allotted a seat in Round 1 can choose to exit freely and participate directly in Round 2.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration For Round 1 Starts, Check Details
NEET PG Counselling 2024: A candidate is allowed to submit the application form only once.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has initiated the registration process for the first round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling. Candidates can access the official notice and details on the MCC's website at mcc.nic.in. A candidate is allowed to submit the application form only once. If a candidate is found to have submitted multiple applications or registration forms for NEET-PG counselling, they will be disqualified from the allotment process. Their candidature will be cancelled, and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS, MoHFW will take any necessary action.

Direct link to register for NEET PG Counselling 2024 

In recent updates, the MCC has addressed two important topics: the issuance of PwD certificates and the process for converting nationality status from Indian to NRI. The detailed schedule for NEET PG counselling is anticipated to be published soon on the committee's website.

The MCC conducts NEET PG counselling in three main rounds: AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, and AIQ Round 3 followed by stray vacancy rounds for any remaining seats.

Counselling Process Steps

Main Counselling Registration: Candidates must complete the registration process, which includes the payment of a non-refundable registration fee and a refundable security deposit (which will be returned to the account used for payment).

Choice Filling and Locking: Participants will then fill out and lock their choices for available seats.

Seat Allotment Process: The committee will conduct the seat allotment for Round 1.

Result Publication: The results of Round 1 will be published on the MCC website. Candidates who are allotted seats must upload essential documents on the MCC site.

Physical Reporting: Candidates must report to the allotted Medical or Dental College with original documents.

Free Exit Option: Candidates allotted a seat in Round 1 can choose to exit freely and participate directly in Round 2.

Willingness To Upgrade: Those who wish to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 must first report to their allotted college and complete admission formalities. They must indicate their willingness to upgrade during this process.

Direct Participation In Round 2: Candidates who do not receive a seat in Round 1 can participate in Round 2 without the need to re-register.

For candidates wishing to upgrade, it is essential to report to the designated institute with the original documents from Round 1 and complete the admission requirements.

The MCC advised all registered candidates to stay updated for further announcements regarding the counselling schedule.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NEET PG Round 1 Counselling 2024, NEET PG Counselling 2024, NEET PG Counselling 2024 Schedule
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Applications Invited For Viksit Bharat Fellowship, Stipends Up To Rs 2 Lakh, Check Details
NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration For Round 1 Starts, Check Details
TS SET Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download
Next Article
TS SET Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com