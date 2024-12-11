NEET PG 2025 To Be Held On June 15, Check Complete Details Here

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the tentative schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG). As per the schedule, the NEET PG exam is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2025. The internship completion date has been scheduled for July 31, 2025.



NMC released a notification mentioning, "I am to state that the matter related to holding of NEET-PG 2025 examination and the internship completion date to become eligible for appearing in the examination was considered by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), under the National Medical Commission (NMC), along with the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). On the basis of information received from the Universities, it has been decided that the internship completion date may be kept as July 31, 2025, and the tentative date to conduct NEET-PG 2025 examination will be 15.06.2025."



The National Board of Medical Sciences (NBEMS) recently released the academic calendar for the upcoming exams in 2025. However, the calendar did not have any information regarding the NEET PG or NEET UG exam. The complete schedule of the NBEMS is available on the official website.



The NEET PG or the postgraduate medical entrance exam is a single window entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma and Post MBBS DNB courses, direct 6 Year DrNB Courses & NBEMS Diploma courses.



Here is the complete schedule of the NBEMS exams:

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on January 12

NBEMS Diploma Final Examinations December 2024 will be conducted on December 13, 14 and 15, 2024.

Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2024 for BDS Graduates- January 12, 2025

Formative Assessment Test (FAT) for FNB Courses – 2023 admission session- January 12, 2025

DNB (Broad Specialty) Final Practical Examinations – October 2024- January/ February 2025

DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Theory Examinations – January 2025 - January 17, 18 and 19 January 2025

NEET-MDS 2025 - January 31, 2025

NBEMS Diploma Final Practical Examination – December 2024 - February/ March 2025

FDST 2024 for MDS and PG Diploma Graduates - February 9, 2025

Fellowship Entrance Test 2024- February 16, 2025

DNB –Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET) 2025 - February 23, 2025

FNB Exit Examination 2024 - March/ April 2025

DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Practical Examinations – January 2025 - March/ April/May 2025

NEET-SS 2024- March 29 and 30, 2025