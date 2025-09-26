NEET PG 2025 Counselling Expected Start Date, Process Details Here

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule soon and begin the counselling process. Once released, candidates can check and download the counselling schedule on the official website of the committee- mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Process

Once registration starts, students will be able to select their preferred choice of institutes and lock their choices. Students may be allowed to select up to three institutes. The committee will process the seat allocation and release the seat allotment result. Students satisfied with their result will be required to visit their college for admission and document verification.

The institute takes few days and verifies the documents and once verified, students will be allowed to take Classes soon.

NEET PG Counselling: How To Download Counselling Schedule?

Visit the official website of the committee- mcc.nic.in. On the homepage, click on "PG medical" and then "NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule" under the "News and Events" section. The counselling schedule will be automatically downloaded. To register for the counselling process, candidates need to click on the "New Registration 2025", under the "Candidate Activity" board and enter your NEET PG roll number, password and type of counselling.

The NEET PG 2025 result was declared on August 20 and individual scorecard were available for download from August 29, 2025.

The entrance exam was held on August 3, 2025, in a single shift across 1,052 test centres in 301 cities, with more than 2.42 lakh candidates having appeared.