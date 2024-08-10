NEET PG 2024 To Be Held Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines For Exam Day

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 on Sunday August 11, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the postgraduate medical entrance exam are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter' of test venue as per time indicated in their admit cards. To avoid crowding at the test venue entry, candidates have been allotted staggered time slots to report. The reporting counter will close 30 minutes prior to the test start time. This will allow time for security checks, identity verification and checking in for examination.

NEET-PG 2024: Time allocation

Test centre opens for registration at 7am

Entry to the examination centre closes at 8.30am

Candidate login access begins at 8.45am

Instructions reading starts at 8.50am

Exam begins at 9am

Exam ends at 12.30pm

Candidates will have to undergo identity checks upon arrival at the test centre to ensure that there are no unauthorised candidates appearing for the exam. They must bring to the test centre the following documents:



Printed copy of Barcoded/QR Coded Admit card.

Photocopy of Permanent / Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration, to be retained by the test centre

Any one of the below mentioned Govt issued photo IDs (must be original and valid/non-expired):

PAN Card

Driving License

Voter ID

Passport

Aadhaar Card (With Photograph)

Candidates without valid ID proof will not be allowed to enter the examination premises.

Paper format

The examination will be conducted in a multiple choice questions format delivered using computers network (CBT) mode. The exam will comprise of 200 multiple choice questions with each question having four response options/distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/most appropriate response/answer out of the four response options provided in each question. Time allotted to complete the paper is 3 hours 30 minutes.

There will be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for any unattempted questions. During the examination, candidates are given an option to mark any question, whether attempted or not, for review which means that candidate has been given an option to go through these questions again before the examination time ends. Candidates may note that such questions which are marked for review will be evaluated as per the marking scheme.