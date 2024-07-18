NEET PG 2024: Test Cities Out For Postgraduate Medical Entrance Exam

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has released the list of test cities for the conduct of the NEET-PG 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam, can visit the official website of the NBEMS to check the list.



The test city and test centre communicated in the admit cards issued earlier for NEET-PG 2024 which was to be held on June 23, 2024 is no longer valid. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the NEET-PG exam on August 11, 2024.



Candidate will be required to provide choices for four preferred test cities where he/she wish to appear for the exam. These test cities will be selected from the available list within the state of correspondence address indicated by the candidate in his/her NEET-PG 2024 application form.



The test city will be allocated to the candidate randomly from the choices provided by them. These four choices will not be considered as an order of preference of test cities.



The candidate will be allocated a test center in one of the nearest available locations within the state of correspondence address or in nearby states/ UT.



If no test center can be allocated within the state of correspondence address or in a nearby state as well, the applicant shall be allocated a test center in any part of the country based on availability.



Candidates are required to choose their test city by exercising their choices of preferred test cities during an online window which will be opened from July 19 to July 22, 2024. The window can be accessed through NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in using the NEET-PG 2024 applicant login credentials.



The test city allocated to the candidates will be communicated to them through email on July 29, 2024 at their registered email IDs. The test centre venue in the test city allocated shall be intimated through admit card which will be released on August 8, 2024 at NBEMS website.