NEET PG 2024 Pre-Final Edit Window Closing Today, Details Here

NEET PG 2024: The pre-final edit window allowing students to amend their application forms for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 will close today. Students registered for the exam can edit their application form on the official website, nbe.edu.in. The final edit window will remain open from June 7 to 10.

The exam will be held on June 23 at various centers nationwide in computer-based mode, with the question paper in English. The admit card for the exam will be released on June 18. The result is likely to be out on July 15.

The NEET PG is held for enrollment in MD (Doctor of Medicine), MS (Master of Surgery), and PG Diploma courses in medical institutions across India.

NEET PG 2024 Pre-Final Edit Window: Editable Fields

The NEET PG 2024 pre-final edit window enables students to modify their photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions. To access and use this correction facility, candidates need their application ID and password.

NEET PG Paper Pattern

The exam consists of 200 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying 4 response options. The exam will last for 3 hours and 30 minutes.

A correct response will incur 4 marks, and an incorrect answer will result in the deduction of 1 mark.

The following medical institutions are not covered by centralised admissions for MD/MS seats through NEET-PG for the 2024-25 session: