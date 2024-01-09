NEET PG 2024 Exam To Be Held On July 7, Cut-off Set For August 15

NEET PG 2024: National exit test (NeXT) faces a one-year delay, tentatively launching in 2025.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the examination schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. According to the schedule, the NEET PG 2024 exam is set to take place on July 7, 2024, with the eligibility cut-off slated for August 15, 2024. Initially, the examination was scheduled for March 3.

"In supersession of NBEMS notice dated 09.11.2023 and pursuant to the receipt of NMC letter No. N-P018(20)/7/2023-PGMEB-NMC/000587 dated 03.01.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on 3rd March 2024 stands rescheduled," the official notice reads.

"The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on July 7, 2024," it adds.

Meanwhile, the National exit test (NeXT), a national-level medical exam, is undergoing a one-year delay and is expected to be launched tentatively in 2025, as opposed to the initially planned 2023 start. The current NEET PG exam will persist until the NExT is operational for postgraduate admissions, as per the revised regulations replacing the Postgraduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2018.

Read Also | NEET-Postgraduate Examination Likely To Be Held In First Week Of July

Furthermore, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has introduced the "Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023," stipulating that all counselling rounds for each seat will be conducted online by state or central counselling authorities.

In a recent development, the NMC has also introduced post-doctoral fellowship courses in medical colleges under its regulation, aiming to foster research and enhance clinical skills.

The NEET-PG serves as a combined eligibility and ranking test, designated as the sole entrance examination for securing admission to diverse MD/MS and PG diploma courses as outlined in the National Medical Commission Act of 2019.



