NEET PG 2024 Admit Card To Be Out Today, Check Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) today, June 18, 2024.

Candidates who have registered for the postgraduate medical entrance exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of NBEMS natboard.edu.in. They will be required to enter their login credentials for accessing the admit card.

As per the official notification, the candidates will be informed through SMS and email alerts regarding the availability of the admit card. The exam is scheduled for June 23, 2024 and the results will be declared by August 15, 2024.

Candidates will have to paste a recently taken passport-size photograph in the space provided on the printed admit card. The image should be older than 3 months.

Steps for downloading admit card

Step 1- Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), natboard.edu.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the NEET PG Exam 2024 link

Step 3- Enter login credentials.

Step 4- Open the admit card and download a PDF.

The NEET PG is held for enrollment in MD (Doctor of Medicine), MS (Master of Surgery), and PG Diploma courses in medical institutions across India.

NEET PG Paper Pattern

The exam consists of 200 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying 4 response options. The exam will last for 3 hours and 30 minutes. A correct response will incur 4 marks, and an incorrect answer will result in the deduction of 1 mark.

The following medical institutions are not covered by centralised admissions for MD/MS seats through NEET-PG for the 2024-25 session:

AIIMS, New Delhi, and other AIIMS

PGIMER, Chandigarh

JIPMER, Puducherry

NIMHANS, Bengaluru

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum

