NEET PG 2024 Admit Card: Hall Ticket For Medical Entrance Test PG Out, Exam On August 11

NEET PG Admit Card 2024 Out: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 11. Candidates set to appear for the exam can access the hall tickets by visiting the official website.

Meanwhile, the board has denied social media claims regarding access to NEET-PG 2024 questions.

"NBEMS denies such false claims made by a Telegram channel titled 'NEET-PG LEAKED MATERIAL' and cautions applicants for NEET-PG 2024 not to be allured or misled by such unscrupulous elements who are trying to befool them by claiming to have access to questions of the upcoming NEET-PG 2024," the board stated in an official notice.

"All NEET-PG 2024 candidates are assured that the question papers are yet to be prepared by NBEMS, and claims made on these social media platforms are bogus," it added.

How To Download NEET PG Admit Card 2024?

On the home page, select the NEET PG 2024 Admit Card link.

Input the login details and submit.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the admit card and download it.

Take a printout for future use.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts, with candidates given equal time for each section. NEET PG is held for the enrollment of medical graduates into 52,000 postgraduate seats available in the country.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 23. However, it was later postponed a few hours before as a 'precautionary measure' due to irregularities surrounding the conduct of other competitive exams. This was the fourth time the exam date for NEET PG 2024 changed. Initially, it was scheduled to be held on March 3, later postponed to July 7, and then advanced to June 23 due to the general elections.