NEET PG 2020 Seat Allotment Result Released; Online Reporting Allowed

NEET PG 2020 seat allotment result has been released and students can report online

Medical Counselling Committee, today, released the allotment result for NEET PG 2020 counselling. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round have to report to the allotted college by April 20. However, given the strenuous circumstances due to the lockdown, students have the choice between physical reporting and online reporting.

For physical reporting, students can report directly to the allotted college for admission, after paying necessary fees and submission of the original documents at the college.

Students, who opt for online reporting, can join the allotted college by sending a confirmatory email regarding acceptance of seat. They will need to upload scanned copies of relevant documents and pay the requisite fee online to the college's bank account.

Candidates would need to submit the following documents for verification:

Admit Card issued by NBE. Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE. Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations. MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate. Internship Completion Certificate/Certificate from the Head of Institution or College that the candidate shall complete the Internship by 31st March, of the year of admission. Permanent / provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council. Provisional Registration Certificate is acceptable only in cases where candidate is undergoing internship and likely to complete the same on or before 31st March of the year of admission. High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth. Candidates allotted seat must carry one of the identification proofs (ID Proof) to the allotted college at the time of admission (as mentioned in the information Bulletin published by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) for AIPGMEE/ AIPGDEE i.e. PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhar Card).

The Candidate should also bring/ upload the following certificates, if applicable.

SC/ST Certificate issued by the competent authority and should be in English or Hindi language. Sub caste should be clearly mentioned in the certificate. OBC certificate issued by the competent authority. The subcaste should tally with the Central List of OBC. The OBC candidates should not belong to Creamy Layer. The OBC certificate must be in the format as mentioned in the prospectus. Disability Certificate issued from a duly constituted and authorized Medical Board for 21 Benchmark Disabilities as per the Rights of Persons with Disability Act,2016. No other PwD certificate, issued by any other Authorities/ Hospital will be entertained.

Students also need to submit a hand-written and self-attested Undertaking by the candidate stating as under:

"I hereby declare that all the information given/ uploaded by me in the application is factually correct and true to the best of my knowledge and belief. I undertake that in the event of any information being found false or incorrect at any stage, my candidature is liable to be cancelled and I will have no claim on the seat allotted to me by the competent authority."

Click here for more Education News