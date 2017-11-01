NEET PG 2018: Online Application Begins At Nbe.edu; Exam On January 7, 2018 National Board of Education (NBE) has begun the application process for NEET PG 2018. The online registration began on October 31, 2017 and will continue till November 27, 2017 (till 11:59 pm). The exam will be conducted on January 7, 2018.

National Board of Education (NBE) has begun the application process for NEET PG 2018. The online registration began on October 31, 2017 and will continue till November 27, 2017 (till 11:59 pm). The exam will be conducted on January 7, 2018. NEET PG is a nationally conducted entrance exam for admission to various MD/MS, and PG Diploma Courses as per section 10 (D) of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. It is the single entrance examination for Post Graduate Programmes.



Important Dates



Online Application begins: October 31, 2017

Online Application ends: November 27, 2017 (11:59 pm)

Exam date: January 7, 2018

Result declaration : By January 31, 2018



Eligibility Criteria



Candidates who have an MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognized as per the provisions of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956, and possess permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council can apply for NEET PG 2018.



Candidate should also have completed one year of internship or are expected to complete the internship on or before March 31, 2018.



Candidates are advised to check the detailed advertisement for any additional eligibility criteria.



Application Process



Candidates will have to go to NBE official website (www.nbe.edu.in). From the home page click on NEET PG tab. Their candidate will have to register through the new registration link. To register candidate must have a valid email id and mobile number. After registration, candidates can login to their account and complete the application process.



The application fee for NEET PG for SC/ST/PwD candidates is Rs. 2750 and for General and OBC category candidates is Rs. 3750.







