95-100% Accuracy In 'Guess Paper' Questions Compared To NEET Paper: Sources

The paper-leak mafia had prepared 'a question bank or guess papers' for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which was 95-100 per cent accurate when compared to actual question papers in at least two subjects -- biology and chemistry, sources privy to the probe into the latest leak have told NDTV.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts most major competitive exams in India, has cancelled the NEET-UG medical entrance exam that was held on May 3, amid allegations of question paper leaks. The exam will be reconducted on a later date.

The sources said all 90 questions in the original Biology NEET question paper matched with the question bank the authorities recovered.

In chemistry, 35 out of 45 questions were found to be the same.

The sources said a 95% to 100% match of the guess paper questions with the final question paper is extremely unlikely and raises serious concerns.

The leaked questions were circulated physically as well as via the digital medium.

Also read: How A 'Guess Paper' Leak Put NEET-UG 2026 Under The Scanner

SFI workers are protesting in Kerala over the NEET cancellation.

Photo Credit: ANI

CBI Launches Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a case in the alleged paper leak of the NEET (UG) 2026.

The NTA said it had accrued a host of complaints regarding alleged malpractice in the conduct of the exam by May 7. The complaints were forwarded to central agencies on May 8 for "independent verification and necessary action".

"Based on inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the NTA said in a statement.

Also read: "Disappointed, NTA Should Change Medium Of Exam," Students React To NEET UG Cancellation

23 lakh people had registered for the pre-medical test, which was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

Per reports, the guess paper material had reached coaching hubs, such as Rajasthan's Sikar, a month in advance and was allegedly sold to aspirants.

The testing agency has said no fresh registration is required for the reexamination, and no additional fee will be levied on candidates.

Further communications regarding the new examination dates and the schedule for re-issuing admit cards will be released through official NTA channels.

The allegations of paper leak came two years after paper leaks, irregularities and unusual scoring patterns had triggered nationwide protests.

For the 2026 exam, the NTA had claimed enhanced security measures, including GPS tracking and CCTV monitoring.

Congress Reacts

Reacting to the row, Congress leader Sachin Pilot demanded that accountability must be fixed over lapses in national-level examinations, reported PTI.

"The Central Government has, once again, attempted to shield itself under the pretext of ordering a CBI inquiry. Under the guise of an investigation, you merely seek to stall the matter. An inquiry was instituted two years ago as well; where is its report? Who was penalised? Who faced punishment? No one has any idea," he said.