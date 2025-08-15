NEET-MDS 2025 Cut-Offs Lowered: Check Revised Scores For All Categories

NEET-MDS 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released revised cut-off scores for the NEET-MDS 2025 exam following a reduction in the minimum qualifying percentiles.

The NEET-MDS 2025 results were declared on May 15. Following a directive from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare dated August 10, the qualifying percentiles have been reduced by 19.863 points for all categories, including General, SC/ST/OBC, and UR-PwBD. This change aligns with the Dental Council of India's MDS Regulations, 2017, and the 2nd proviso of clause 7(1) in the DCI Master of Dental Surgery Course (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2018.

Accordingly, the revised qualifying percentiles for NEET-MDS 2025, for the academic session 2025-26, are as follows:



Candidates should note that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2025 ranks as previously published on May 15. All admissions remain provisional, subject to eligibility verification and biometric/face ID confirmation wherever required, as outlined in the NEET-MDS 2025 information bulletin.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website at www.mcc.nic.in for updates on counseling procedures. For any further assistance, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or through the NBEMS communication portal.