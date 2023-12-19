Prepare For JEE With 45-Day Online Crash Course Offered By Government

In a move to benefit and support students appearing in various entrance exams, the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education had launched a SATHEE (Self-Assessment, Test and Help for Entrance Examination) portal. The portal was started in collaboration with IIT Kanpur to provide quality education to students who are aspiring to participate in competitive entrance exams such as JEE, NEET and various other state level engineering exams and other exams.

Over 60,000 students have registered on the SATHEE platform as on December 12, 2023. The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The portal has been developed to enhance the knowledge of the students by offering them various crash courses and other online courses.

A 45-day crash course curated by IIT toppers, academicians and subject experts is available for students who are registered for JEE exam. The course is available in five languages including English to support students preparing for JEE and other engineering examinations.



The Ministry of Education has asked all state and union territories to inform educators and students about this facility.

All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has developed AI based translation tool which supports 22 Indian languages. Several workshops/seminars have been organised in institutions/colleges to create awareness about this tool and its utility.