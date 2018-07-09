NEET Counselling 2018: MCC Begins Choice Locking Process For 2nd Phase Counselling

Medical Counselling Committee has begun the choice-filling and locking process for the second phase counselling for All India NEET counselling. The process began at 10:00 am and will conclude at 5:00 pm today. After the choice-filling process is over, seats will be allotted to the students who have registered for the second phase counselling.

The allotment result for second phase of counselling will be declared on July 12, 2018.

After the second phase of counselling, the seats which remain vacant will be handed over to State Quota on July 23, 2018. MCC will conduct a final mop-up counselling in August. The seats available for mop-up counselling will be displayed on MCC website on August 10 and 11, 2018.

The first round of counselling for All India Quota Seats under NEET UG 2018, concluded on June 3, 2018. The first allotment list was released on June 22, 2018.

The first allotment list released by MCC was mired in controversy as MCC had allotted seats to male candidates in all-women colleges and hence had to release a revised list later.

The result for NEET UG 2018 exam was released on June 4, 2018. The cut off for general category candidate was 119. For Physically Handicapped candidates in the general category, the cut off was 107. For the rest of the categories, the cut off was 96.

Click here for more Education News