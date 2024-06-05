NEET 2024 Result: Physics Wallah Student Secures Top Rank, Founder's Video Goes Viral

NEET 2024 Result Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the NEET 2024 examination, sparking excitement among medical aspirants nationwide.

A video circulating on Instagram features Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah, celebrating at the institute, claiming that the topper of the NEET exam hails from their institute. Mr. Pandey can be seen in the clip rejoicing and embracing others, exclaiming, "Ab bolo online se result nahi aata" (Now say that you can't get results from studying online).

The NTA will compile a merit list of eligible candidates for 15% of All India quota seats based on their NEET (UG)-2024 scores. This list will be forwarded to various authorities for the allocation of seats through online counselling.

The NEET 2024 topper list has been released, showcasing exceptional performances by students across the country. Among the top achievers is Tathagat Awatar from Madhubani, Bihar, a student from the Yakeen NEET 2.0 2024 batch of Physics Wallah. Mr Tathagat achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720, setting a remarkable standard of excellence.

A total of 13,16,268 students have successfully cleared the exam, with Uttar Pradesh recording the highest number of qualified candidates with 1,65,047 students, followed by Maharashtra with 1,42,665, and Rajasthan with 1,21,240.

Out of 23,33,297 students who appeared for the examination, a total of 13,16,268 candidates qualified. Among the 998,298 male candidates, 5,47,036 students qualified, while out of 13,34,982 female candidates, 7,69,222 cleared the exam.

The NEET (UG) exam, held on May 5, 2024, from 2pm to 5:20 pm, saw the participation of over 24 lakh candidates at 4,750 centres across 571 cities in India, including 14 cities abroad. The examination was conducted in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The NEET (UG) is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in disciplines such as BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS under the Indian System of Medicine in all medical institutions governed by the relevant Act. It is also applicable for admission to the BHMS course under the National Commission for Homeopathy.