533 Medical Colleges Offering MBBS Courses In The Country: Health Ministry

The health ministry informed the Parliament on Tuesday that a total of 533 medical colleges are offering MBBS courses in the country, including 261 medical colleges under private management. there are 436 Medical Colleges providing MD/MS etc. courses of studies. Minister of State of Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey also said there are 436 medical colleges in the country which are providing MD, MS etc. courses of studies.

The minister added that to increase the PG seats in medical colleges, the government has revised the ratio of teachers to students for Professor from 1:1 to 1:2 for all MD/MS disciplines and from 1:1 to 1:3 in all clinical subjects in government funded medical colleges and in private medical colleges with 15 years standing.

"Further, for Associate Professor, the said ratio has been revised from 1:1 to 1:2 and 1:3, if he/she is a unit head in all clinical subjects in Government medical colleges and in Private medical colleges with 15 years standing. This has resulted in increase in number of PG seats in the country," he said.

Mr Choubey also said the government is in the process of strengthening or up-gradation of state government medical colleges for starting new PG courses or increase of PG seats.

"By amending the regulations, it has been made mandatory for all medical colleges to start PG courses within 3 years from the date of their MBBS recognition/ continuation of recognition," the minister said.

"Colleges are allowed to apply for PG courses in clinical subjects at the time of 4th renewal it will serve to advance the process for starting PG courses by more than one (1) year," he added.

MBBS admissions are done through the all India NEET UG exam conducted by the National Testing Agency or NTA while the while the PG admissions are done through NEET PG entrance examination.

