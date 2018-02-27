New Exam Centres Added For NEET 2018 Close to 4000 candidates had to take NEET 2017 in other cities as their cities were not the list of exam centres.

For NEET 2018 , new exam centre cities have been added. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar announced of the inclusion of new cities to the list which were not included in NEET 2017. Close to 4000 candidates had to take NEET 2017 in other cities as their cities were not the list of exam centres. 'All the cities from where 4000 and more candidates have applied and which were not the centres in 2017 have been added as centre cities for NEET 2018 exam,' tweeted Prakash Javadekar today. NEET 2018 will be held on 6 May 2018.The ongoing registration process for NEET 2018 will close on 9 March. Thereafter CBSE, the exam conducting body, will allow candidates only one option to correct their particulars in the application form. CBSE will allow candidates to correct the application form details from 12 to 16 March 2018. 'Neither opportunity will be given to the candidates after this schedule and nor any request on the same will be accepted by the CBSE,' clarifies the Board, further.Any changes related to category, parents name, qualifying code, exam centre, etc. should be done in the given time period.In cases where the aadhaar card only carries the name of the mother (being the ward of single parent), CBSE has asked to fill up the space for father's name as 'XXXX' as it is a mandatory space to be filled in.For NIOS and open school students, CBSE has clarified that it is responsible for conducting the exam, only. Rules regulating the exam are set by Medical Council of India (MCI). Shunning down the queries, the Board has stated that, 'such candidates are advised to follow the instructions given by MCI. CBSE has no role to play in it. Therefore no reply to any such query on the eligibility condition will be given by the CBSE.'