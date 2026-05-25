NDTV's LearnNXT Conclave is set to kick off in just a few minutes, bringing together India's top education voices, policymakers, and global academia leaders for a day-long discussion on the future of learning.

Beyond The Blackboard: Reimagining Learning

In our first session today, Rouble Nagi, recipient of the Global Teacher Prize 2026, will share with the audience how she used the innovative ‘Living Walls of Learning' concept to turn underserved communities and neighborhoods into interactive textbooks, bringing one million children back into the mainstream through the power of visual literacy.

Nagi will show us the power of a single individual transforming an abandoned wall. But how do we replicate that individual passion across thousands of villages? And since we cannot have a 'Viksit Bharat' without rural education, what is it going to take to get there? Stay tuned for more.

NDTV Learnnxt Conclave 2026 LIVE: Stay Tuned For Live Updates