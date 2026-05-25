Advertisement
2 minutes ago

NDTV's LearnNXT Conclave is set to kick off in just a few minutes, bringing together India's top education voices, policymakers, and global academia leaders for a day-long discussion on the future of learning. 

Beyond The Blackboard: Reimagining Learning 

In our first session today, Rouble Nagi, recipient of the Global Teacher Prize 2026, will share with the audience how she used the innovative ‘Living Walls of Learning' concept to turn underserved communities and neighborhoods into interactive textbooks, bringing one million children back into the mainstream through the power of visual literacy.  

Nagi will show us the power of a single individual transforming an abandoned wall. But how do we replicate that individual passion across thousands of villages? And since we cannot have a 'Viksit Bharat' without rural education, what is it going to take to get there? Stay tuned for more.

NDTV Learnnxt Conclave 2026 LIVE: Stay Tuned For Live Updates

May 25, 2026 10:51 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Nagi Painted Slum Walls With Mathematics, History Lessons

Nagi painted slum walls with Mathematics, History lessons, and learnings. She used the innovative ‘Living Walls of Learning’ concept to turn underserved communities and neighborhoods into interactive textbooks, bringing one million children back into the mainstream through the power of visual literacy.  

May 25, 2026 10:48 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

NDTV Learnnxt Conclave LIVE: Rouble Nagi Making India A Better Living Space, Exploring The Power Of Art

"Being an artist, you don't sleep," says Nagi. She beautified the walls and living spaces of underprivileged communities and slums through her art. "I love children. I am happiest when I am surrounded by them, she added.

May 25, 2026 10:43 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

NDTV Learnnxt Conclave LIVE: Meet Rouble Nagi, Recipient Of Global Teacher Prize 2026

Know how Rouble Nagi, the recipient of the Global Teacher Prize 2026, used the innovative ‘Living Walls of Learning' concept to turn underserved communities and neighborhoods into interactive textbooks, bringing one million children back into the mainstream through the power of visual literacy.  

May 25, 2026 10:35 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

NDTV Learnnxt Conclave LIVE: NDTV'S 2026 Education Conclave To Kick Off In A few Minutes

NDTV is bringing together India's top education voices, policymakers, and global academia leaders for a day-long discussion on the future of learning. 

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
NDTV Education Conclave, NDTV Education Conclave 2026, NDTV Learnnxt Conclave 2026
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com