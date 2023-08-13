NCVT MIS ITI Result 2023 Released: Steps To Download Marksheet

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2023: Notably, the exam was conducted from July 10 to August 4.

The National Council for Vocational Training on Sunday released the NCVT MIS ITI result in 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for the 1st and 2nd year examinations can check their NCVT MIS ITI result 2023 at ncvtmis.gov.in.

Students need to keep their login credentials such as roll number, semester, and exam system ready to access the NCVT ITI MIS Trainee mark sheet.

NCVT ITI result 2023: Steps to check

Open the official website of NCVT website, ncvtmis.gov.in

Search for the ITI tab

Click on the NCVT ITI result 2023 link (CTS AITT July 2023)

Clicking on the link will land you on the results page.

Enter roll number, exam system, semester, and other mandatory fields

The NCVT MIS ITI result 2023 marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the NCVT ITI MIS result marksheet for future use.

Here is the direct link to check results: https://ncvtmis.gov.in/Pages/Marksheet/Validate.aspx

