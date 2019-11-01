NCVT Expected To Release ITI Odd Semester Result Soon

NCVT MIS ITI result 2019 is expected soon on the official website

While the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) website remains unavailable, several websites continue to speculate that the MIS ITI result 2019 will be released today. Many educational portals have claimed that NCVT will announce the ITI 2019 result today and the result will be available on the Council's official website.

As per reports, NCVT MIS ITI Results 2019 will be released for ITI Trainees who are in their first, third, fifth, seventh, ninth or eleventh semester.

After the result is announced, candidates will be able to check their result using their enrolment numbers and take a print out of their score card. The result will be released on the official website, 'ncvtmis.gov.in'.

Apart from the grade card, the NCVT MIS website also allows students to validate their marks obtained in the exam.

Currently, the website is hosting results only for exams conducted till April 2019. The result which is being anticipated pertains to the exams conducted in August and September 2019.

The National Council for Vocational Training, an advisory body, was set up by the Government of India in 1956 (the then National Council of Training in Vocational Trades-NCTVT). The Council has been entrusted with the responsibilities of prescribing standards and curricula for craftsmen training, advising the Government of India on the overall policy and programs, conducting All India Trade Tests and awarding National Trade Certificates.

