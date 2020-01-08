NCVT Announces ITI Exam Result: How To Check

NCVT has announced ITI exam result on its website

National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) has announced the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) result for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MIS) on its official website. The result has been announced for the semester examinations which were conducted in the month of August - September 2019.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their result from the official NCVT website, 'ncvtmis.gov.in'.

Students would need to login to their student profile to view and download their result status. Currently, the website is not responding. Students are advised to wait for some time and try checking tehir result later.

NCVT MIS ITI Semester Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the NCVT official website - https://ncvtmis.gov.in

Step two: Click on the result tab, given on the homepage

Step three: Click on your state result link. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step four: Enter your registration number and date of birth correctly.

Step five: Click on submit and view your result.

Students are advised to take a printout of their result for future use and until the original marks sheet is not released by the NCVT.

Apart from the grade card, the NCVT MIS website also allows students to validate their marks obtained in the exam.

The National Council for Vocational Training, an advisory body, was set up by the Government of India in 1956 (the then National Council of Training in Vocational Trades-NCTVT). The Council has been entrusted with the responsibilities of prescribing standards and curricula for craftsmen training, advising the Government of India on the overall policy and programs, conducting All India Trade Tests and awarding National Trade Certificates.

Click here for