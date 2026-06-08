NCST Internship 2026 Applications Open With Rs 15,000 Stipend, Last Date June 18

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has started the registration process for its Internship Programme 2026. Interested students and graduates can apply online through the NCST Grievance Redressal and Management System (NCSTGRAMS) portal. Candidates can submit their applications till June 18, 2026, 5 PM.

Rs 15,000 Stipend for Selected Interns

Under the programme, around 10 interns will be selected. They will be posted either at the NCST Headquarters or its Regional Offices, depending on administrative requirements and the availability of seats.

Selected interns will receive a stipend of Rs 15,000 after completing the one-month internship. However, interns must maintain at least 90 per cent attendance during the programme to receive the stipend.

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Who Can Apply?

Students and graduates meeting the following conditions can apply:

Candidates who have secured at least 60 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in their previous qualifying examination.

Students who are currently in the second year of their graduation.

Candidates who have already completed their graduation.

The commission may relax the eligibility criteria in special cases.

How to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their applications:

Visit the official NCSTGRAMS portal.

Click on the "NCST Internship 2026" application link available on the homepage.

Fill in the required details in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Check all details carefully before submitting the form.

Download and save a copy of the submitted application for future use.

Documents Required

Applicants will need to upload certain documents while filling out the form. These include:

Statement of Purpose (SOP) on the prescribed topic.

No Objection Certificate (NOC), if applicable.

Candidates should ensure that all documents are uploaded correctly and that the information provided in the application form is accurate.

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Selection Process

Applications will be reviewed based on the candidate's academic record, the relevance of their field of study and the quality of the Statement of Purpose.

Candidates shortlisted after the initial screening will be invited for a personal interview or an online interview. The final selection will be made on the recommendations of the Selection Committee.

Students interested in gaining experience with a constitutional body and learning about issues related to Scheduled Tribes can apply for the internship before the June 18 deadline. Candidates are advised to check the official NCST portal regularly for detailed guidelines and updates related to the programme.