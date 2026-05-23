NTA Releases Hotel Management Joint Entrance Exam 2026 Scorecards, Download Link Here

NCHM JEE 2026 Result Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2026. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now download their scorecards from the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee - by logging in with their application number and password.

The entrance exam was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on April 25 in a single shift for admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) programme for the academic session 2026-27.

Earlier, NTA had opened the window for challenging the provisional answer key from May 7 to May 9. During this period, a total of 68 challenges relating to 53 unique questions were received from candidates across various subjects.

"All challenges were examined and verified by Subject Experts along with supporting evidences/documents submitted by candidates, administered question papers, provisional answer keys, and item analysis data," the NTA said in an official statement.

After detailed scrutiny, the agency confirmed that none of the challenges were found valid. As a result, no changes have been made in the answer key, and no question has been dropped. The final answer key remains the same as the provisional version.

The result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key finalised by subject experts.

The All India Rank (AIR) has been calculated based on the marks obtained by candidates in NCHM JEE 2026. In case of a tie in scores, inter-se merit has been determined as per the prescribed criteria: candidates securing higher marks in English Language have been ranked higher, followed by marks in Aptitude for Service Sector. If the tie persists further, the older candidate has been placed higher in the merit list.

A total of 11,486 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 8,503 appeared. The examination was conducted at 115 centres across 103 cities in the country.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites of NTA and NCHMCT for updates on counselling and admission-related activities.