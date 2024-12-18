NCHM JEE 2025: Application Begins For Admission To Hospitality And Hotel Administration

The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for admission to Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Hotel Administration. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of NCHMCT for detailed information. As per the official website, online registration for NCHM JEE will be held during 3rd/4th week of December 2024. The date of NCHM JEE has been scheduled for last week of April 2025.

The registration process started on December 16, 2024. The last date to apply is February 15, 2025. The payment window will also close on February 15, 2025. The correction window will open on February 17 and will close on February 20, 2025.



Admission to BSc HHA programme is conducted on the merit of All India Rank in NCHM JEE. Following this, a centralised web based online counseling is held on all India basis and seat/Institute is allotted on merit cum choice basis.



Test Pattern : The NCHM JEE will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT). The question paper will be divided into the following section:

Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude

Reasoning and Logical Deduction

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

English Language

Aptitude for Service Sector



As per the official website, the BSc HHA programme equips students with all the required skills, knowledge and attitude to efficiently discharge supervisory responsibilities in the hospitality sector leading to higher level managerial positions with career progression.

The programme involves operational areas of Food Production, Food & Beverage Service, Front Office Operation and House Keeping. It also provides managerial inputs in Hotel Accountancy Food Safety & Quality, Human Resource Management, Facility Planning, Revenue Management, Financial Management, Strategic Management, Tourism Marketing and Management. Option of pursuing vegetarian program is also available in all the affliated Institute of Hotel Management.



This programme is recognised by Jawaharlal Nehru University , New Delhi to award degree to the passout students.



