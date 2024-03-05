NCERT's New Assessment Scheme For Students Will Be Based On Inputs From Parents, Classmates

Withdrawing from the traditional method of assessment in schools where the primary focus has been on year-end examinations, NCERT's standard-setting body PARAKH has devised a Holistic Progress Card (HPC). As per a report published by The Indian Express, HPC will evaluate students' performance based on feedback from parents, classmates and even self-evaluation.

Through this approach, PARAKH aims to track not only students' academic performance but also their cognitive, socio-emotional abilities and creativity during class activities. The parameters for evaluating students will include self-awareness, interpersonal relationships, problem-solving, emotional quotient and creative skills.

How will the HPC access students?

PARAKH has designed a descriptive form of evaluation where students will be active participants. Their evaluation will be based on various aspects of learning, including diverse skills and competencies.

The HPC has been designed for foundational stage (Classes 1 and 2), Preparatory stage (Classes 3 to 5) and Middle stage (Classes 6 to 8). The body is currently preparing for developing a similar evaluation plan for the secondary stage as well. The report card will be prepared based on feedback from parents, classmates and even self-evaluation. The assessment will include inputs of parents to know the ability of students for doing their homework, following lessons in the classroom and even student's ability to balance screen time with extra-curricular activities at home. Classmates will talk about if the student was able to undertake tasks while learning and engaging.

The NCERT directed all states to formulate their evaluation pattern according to the HPC. They schools are asked to either adopt the HPC or adapt it.

The move is in line with the recommendations of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) which proposes to make evaluation more 'learner-centric'.

As per National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the HPC has been introduced as a means to build on self-awareness and self-esteem of students by working on their strengths and areas of improvement.