NCERT Unveils Revised Class 8 English Textbook 'Poorvi' With Focus On Indian Icons

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a revised Class 8 English textbook titled Poorvi, as part of its ongoing curriculum overhaul aligned with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023. Departing from Eurocentric narratives, the new textbook highlights Indian figures and values, drawing from the country's heritage to build critical thinking, curiosity and compassion among students.

Among the featured personalities are Major Somnath Sharma, India's first Param Vir Chakra awardee; Verghese Kurien, the architect of India's White Revolution; and Bibha Chowdhuri, India's first woman particle physicist.

Divided into five thematic units, the book integrates stories, poems, dialogues and descriptive texts designed to connect with students' real-life experiences. The units focus on wit and wisdom, values and dispositions, mystery and magic, environment, and science and curiosity.

The first unit, centred on Tenali Rama, uses folk tales to teach problem-solving. The second, Values and Dispositions, includes a chapter on Major Somnath Sharma's valour in the Battle of Badgam and an excerpt from Kurien's 'I Too Had a Dream', underlining courage and public service.

The Mystery and Magic section explores imagination through fiction and verse, while the Environment unit features writing by Ruskin Bond, Sarojini Naidu and Kamakshi Balasubramanian, aimed at instilling ecological awareness.

The final unit, Science and Curiosity, celebrates pioneers in science. The chapter on Bibha Chowdhuri encourages girls to explore STEM fields through the lens of Indian scientific legacy.

NCERT says the book weaves in cross-cutting themes such as Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), heritage, gender sensitivity, and inclusion. "Language education is essential for effective communication, aesthetic expression, and appreciation. Reasoning and critical thinking are closely linked with language use, and these are valuable capacities to be developed," the introductory note reads.

The title Poorvi, a Hindi word, has drawn some attention, but the textbook clarifies it is inspired by the Indian raga 'Poorvi'. "This raga is said to promote harmony and serenity... Each raga in Indian music carries its own emotional significance, evoking a sense of calmness and contemplation in the journey of learners, symbolising a harmonious blend of traditional and modern learning," the book notes.

The Class 8 release is part of a phased rollout: new books for Classes 1 and 2 were introduced in 2023, followed by Classes 3 and 6 in 2024. This year's rollout covers Classes 4, 5, 7, and 8.