NCERT To Teach Theater, Music And Drama From Class 8, Art Now Compulsory

NCERT New Subjects 2025: The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has announced that students will now learn Theater, Music, Drama and Visual Arts starting from Class 8. This change aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

Students in Class 8 will begin learning these subjects from the academic year 2025-2026.

As per the post on X.com by NCERT, "Art" will be introduced as a compulsory subject-meaning whether or not students opt for the subject, they will have to pass the subject to move on to the next Class.

To support this, NCERT has launched "Kriti", an Art textbook which will be taught to Class 8 students from the academic session 2025-2026.

In addition to Kriti, NCERT has launched several new textbooks for Class 8 and 5. For Class 8, "Poorvi", a revised English textbook and "Malhar", a Hindi textbook have been launched. "Santoor" and "Veena" have been launched for Class 5 as English and Hindi textbooks.