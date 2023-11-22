NCERT Panel Proposes Including Ramayana, Mahabharata In School Textbooks

The proposal also includes revered texts like the Vedas and Ayurveda-related textbooks.

A high-level committee formed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to revise the school curriculum for social sciences has recommended the inclusion of Indian epics such as Ramayana and Mahabharata in textbooks.

The NCERT Social Science Committee, led by Professor CI Isaac, has proposed several modifications to the current curriculum, including restructuring the history syllabus into four segments: classical, medieval, British, and modern India. The committee has also suggested incorporating national figures like Subhash Chandra Bose.

The proposal also incorporates the inclusion of revered texts like the Vedas and textbooks related to Ayurveda.



These recommendations are integral to the conclusive position paper on social sciences, guiding the creation of upcoming NCERT textbooks. According to ANI reports, approval for these proposals from the NCERT is still pending.

The committee's suggestions may undergo review by the 19-member National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC), set up in July. This committee is responsible for finalising the curriculum, textbooks, and learning materials for respective classes.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Isaac said, "The panel has recommended classifying history into four periods: classical, medieval, British era, and modern India. Until now, Indian history has been classified into three periods - ancient, medieval, and modern India."

"Under the classical period, we have suggested teaching Indian epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata. We propose providing students with an understanding of figures like Rama and the epic's significance," he added.

The committee has also recommended inscribing the preamble of the constitution in vernacular languages on the walls of every classroom.

Elaborating on the rationale behind this, Mr Isaac said, "The Preamble embodies noble ideals, emphasising social values such as democracy and secularism. Therefore, we propose displaying it on classroom walls to ensure everyone comprehends and internalises its essence."

To align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, NCERT is revising the school curriculum, and the new NCERT textbooks are expected to be ready for the upcoming academic session.