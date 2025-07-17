NCERT New Textbooks For Class 5, 8 Now Available For Purchase, Details Here

NCERT New Books 2025: The National Council of Education, Research and Training (NCERT) has launched several new textbooks for Class 5 and 8 in the past few days. The textbooks were not readily available for sale earlier during their launch but now, students can buy the textbooks on the NCERT's and Amazon's official website.

These new textbooks have been introduced in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

List of New Textbooks Launched By NCERT

NCERT has introduced several textbooks for Class 5 and 8 recently for subjects like English, Hindi, Mathematics, Urdu and Social Science.

Here is a list of all of the new textbooks launched by NCERT for Class 5 and 8

"Exploring Society: India and Beyond", a Social Science textbook for Class 8

"Curiosity", a Class 8 Science textbook

"Sitar" and "Khayal", Urdu textbooks for Class 5 and 8

"Kaushal Bodh", a Vocational Education textbook for Class 8

"Malhar" and "Poorvi" for Class 8 as Hindi and English textbook

"Veena" and "Santoor" for Class 5 as Hindi and English textbook

"Kriti", an Art textbook for Class 8

Students can buy these textbooks on the NCERT's official website, "/ncertbooks.ncert.gov.in/login" through the postal delivery option or on Amazon's NCERT section, "amazon.in/ncert".

How To Buy NCERT's New textbooks on the official website?

Visit the official website, "ncertbooks.ncert.gov.in/login".

On the homepage, click on "Click Here for Postal Delivery".

Select whether you would like to purchase a textbook, General book or NCERT journals and select the medium, Class.

Then, select the quantity and add to the cart.

Place the order by adding your details such as Name, Address, Mobile number and email id.

The price of the textbooks ranges from Rs.50 to Rs.65 for most of the the textbooks and may be higher for some.