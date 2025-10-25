NCERT Hiring Secretary, Check Eligibility Criteria

The Ministry of Education has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Secretary at National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The Secretary, NCERT will be required to maintain a record of proceedings of the Council and of the Executive Committee and of the Programme Advisory Committee. The applicant would perform such duties as usually pertain to the office of Secretary and also such other duties as may be assigned to the Secretary by the Director or the Joint Director of NCERT.

Salary

The job role is entitled for a pay in Level 13 of Pay Matrix [Rs 1,18,500 – 2,14,100] [pre-revised Pay Band of Rs 37,400 – 67,000 (PB-4) with Grade Pay of Rs 8700].

Eligibility

Officer under the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administrations or Central or State Autonomous Organiations

-holding analogous post on regular basis

-having five years' service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on regular basis in Level 12 of Pay Matrix [₹78,800 – 2,09,200] [pre-revised Pay Band of ₹15,600 – 39,100 (PB-3) with Grade Pay of ₹7600/-] on regular basis

-possessing five years of administrative experience

-The applicant should not be more than 56 years of age.